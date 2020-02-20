|
Mrs. Stephanie Andrea Heath
Savannah, GA
Mrs. Stephanie Andrea Heath who, after a long illness, passed away at home peacefully during the early morning hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2020.
She was born Stephanie Andrea Holness on November 30, 1974 to parents Derrick Edgar Holness and Delrita Anjorie in Kingston, Jamaica. Stephanie and her brother Carl Holness migrated from Jamaica to the Silver Spring, Maryland in 1990. Stephanie graduated from Montgomery Blair High School and furthered her education at Montgomery College in Takoma Park, Maryland.
Stephanie was an Early Childhood Education teacher employed on the campus of the Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Naval Medical Center.
Stephanie married the love of her life, Gregory Heath, in Silver Spring, Maryland and they have a daughter Colleen Heath.
Greg, Stephanie, and Colleen moved from Silver Spring, to his native Savannah, Georgia to care for Stephanie with the support of family and friends as her health continued to decline.
She's a child of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was baptized at Asbury United Methodist Church in Savannah, Georgia.
"Angie" as Stephanie was affectionately called by many of her family and friends was a friendly, cheerful, outgoing, and loving person.
She was preceded in death by her biological parents and her younger sister Trudy Holness.
She leaves to cherish her memories: Husband Gregory C. Heath; Daughter Colleen A. Heath; Stepmother Judeth Gully-Holness; Brother Carl E. Holness; Sisters Paulette Holness-Watson, Terry Ann Holness, Carol Holness-Walker; A host of Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, Cousins; Other family and friends.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Asbury United Methodist Church, 1201 Abercorn St., Savannah, GA 31401. Interment: Bonaventure Cemetery (Greenwich Section).
