Steve,

Was the go to son of Mary.

Doing all sorts of chores, home repairs, restoring and a busy guy.

He looked after his Mom and as a visitor to their home I was always warmly welcomed.

It was sad to see him lose all these amazing abilities and the struggles with bad health issues.

May he rest in peace and be welcomed into the arms of Ron and Jessie

Farewell Steve

Thelma

Friend