Stephen E. Shearouse
Elizabethtown, PA
Stephen E. Shearouse, 77, of Masonic Homes, Elizabethtown, PA died January 1, 2020, at his residence. Born in Savannah, he was the son of the late George C. and Virginia Coley Shearouse. He was preceeded in death by brothers, Clark Shearouse and Philip Shearouse. He is survived by a sister, Priscilla S. Sears, wife of Daniel Sears of Lancaster, PA. Also nieces and nephews. A private graveside service was held at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery with military honors.
Savannah Morning News
January 31, 2020
