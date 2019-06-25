|
Stephen "Steve" J. Fleming, 76, a native of Savannah, GA, passed away June 21 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Lexington aircraft carrier for four years. He worked 30 years for IBM as a mechanical engineer and retired in 1996. He was a member of the AOPA, EAA, Shag Club, and Elks Club. He loved fishing off his dock, being on the water in his boat, dancing to beach music, and riding his Harley. But his true passion was flying. He owned, constructed, and flew aircraft for 40 years. You could find him any given day at Hodges Air Park with his fellow aviators. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Annie Fleming. He is survived by his life partner Marlene McClung, sons Rustin and Richard, and 2 grandchildren, Philip and Evia. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.
Graveside Service: 10 am Thursday June 27, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
