Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Fleming
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. "Steve" Fleming

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen J. "Steve" Fleming Obituary
Stephen "Steve" J. Fleming, 76, a native of Savannah, GA, passed away June 21 at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by family and loved ones. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1960. He served in the United States Navy on the USS Lexington aircraft carrier for four years. He worked 30 years for IBM as a mechanical engineer and retired in 1996. He was a member of the AOPA, EAA, Shag Club, and Elks Club. He loved fishing off his dock, being on the water in his boat, dancing to beach music, and riding his Harley. But his true passion was flying. He owned, constructed, and flew aircraft for 40 years. You could find him any given day at Hodges Air Park with his fellow aviators. He was preceded in death by his parents Philip and Annie Fleming. He is survived by his life partner Marlene McClung, sons Rustin and Richard, and 2 grandchildren, Philip and Evia. Visitation: 6pm to 8pm Wednesday June 26, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel.

Graveside Service: 10 am Thursday June 27, 2019 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Savannah Morning News on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now