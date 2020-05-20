Home

West Chatham Chapel - Pooler
901 Highway 80 West
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Stephen J. Kaskel

Stephen J. Kaskel Obituary
Stephen J. Kaskel
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Stephen J. Kaskel, age 65, of Bloomingdale, passed away May 18, 2020.
Steve is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Dagmar "Daisy" Kaskel, of Bloomingdale; daughters, Jaylene Perez, of Pensacola, FL; Lynnette McElroy, of Delphos, OH; son, Matthew, Kaskel, of Savannah; daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Wands, of Bloomingdale; grandchildren, Whittney, Bladen, Logan, Zachary, Katelynn, Draven, Alyssa, Tesla, Dekota, Justin, Stephen, Ingrid; great-grandson, Peyton; brother Michael Kaskel, of Delphos, OH; sisters, Barbara Geise, of Delphos, OH, Julie (Brian) Jenkins, of Lima, OH; sister-in-law, Ute (Sven) Epple, of Germany; brother-in-arms, Robert (Kathleen) Brady; many nieces and nephews.
Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations in the name of Stephen J. Kaskel to ALS Association at www.als.org.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 20 to May 21, 2020
