Stephen J. Kaskel
Bloomingdale, GA
Mr. Stephen J. Kaskel, age 65, of Bloomingdale, passed away May 18, 2020.
Steve is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Dagmar "Daisy" Kaskel, of Bloomingdale; daughters, Jaylene Perez, of Pensacola, FL; Lynnette McElroy, of Delphos, OH; son, Matthew, Kaskel, of Savannah; daughter, Elizabeth (Scott) Wands, of Bloomingdale; grandchildren, Whittney, Bladen, Logan, Zachary, Katelynn, Draven, Alyssa, Tesla, Dekota, Justin, Stephen, Ingrid; great-grandson, Peyton; brother Michael Kaskel, of Delphos, OH; sisters, Barbara Geise, of Delphos, OH, Julie (Brian) Jenkins, of Lima, OH; sister-in-law, Ute (Sven) Epple, of Germany; brother-in-arms, Robert (Kathleen) Brady; many nieces and nephews.
Private services to be held. In lieu of flowers please make donations in the name of Stephen J. Kaskel to ALS Association at www.als.org.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 20 to May 21, 2020