Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Magliaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen J. "Steve" Magliaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Stephen J. "Steve" Magliaro Obituary
Stephen Joseph Magliaro was received by the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 1, 2019. A kind-hearted, generous man, quick with a joke and brimming with ebullience, Steve will be fondly remembered by all who loved him.

Stephen was born on January 15, 1960, exactly 31 years after Martin Luther King, Jr. Steve shared many of Dr. King's convictions and was passionate about the equal treatment of human beings of all races and creeds. Stephen always held true to his own voice, and never wavered from his guiding principles.

Stephen is survived by a loving family who will always remember him for his creativity, laughter, and quick wit; for his love of cars, cigars, and good meals; for his beautifully "Pavarotti sung" birthday wishes each year; and for his sensitive and loving spirit.

A Memorial Reception will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 17th at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.

Please share your thoughts about Steve and his life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now