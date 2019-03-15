|
Stephen Joseph Magliaro was received by the Kingdom of our Heavenly Father on Monday, March 1, 2019. A kind-hearted, generous man, quick with a joke and brimming with ebullience, Steve will be fondly remembered by all who loved him.
Stephen was born on January 15, 1960, exactly 31 years after Martin Luther King, Jr. Steve shared many of Dr. King's convictions and was passionate about the equal treatment of human beings of all races and creeds. Stephen always held true to his own voice, and never wavered from his guiding principles.
Stephen is survived by a loving family who will always remember him for his creativity, laughter, and quick wit; for his love of cars, cigars, and good meals; for his beautifully "Pavarotti sung" birthday wishes each year; and for his sensitive and loving spirit.
A Memorial Reception will be held from 2:00 to 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 17th at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 15, 2019