Stephen Krauss Myers, Jr., 75, passed away February 9, 2019, at his residence. He was born November 7, 1943, in Miami, Florida, to the late Stephen K. and Amelia Block Myers. Steve attended public schools in Savannah and graduated from Savannah High School in 1962. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin College in Tifton, Georgia, in 1965. He was a U.S. Army Veteran. Steve worked in clothing retail in Savannah for several different well-known retailers.



He was a member of the Savannah Jaycees (former vice president), the Savannah Contract Bridge Club, the Little Theater of Savannah (former president), the City Lights Theater, and the Coastal Bridge Club (former president). Steve received several honors during his life, including Life Master Bridge Player and Jaycee of the Month three times.



Steve enjoyed playing bridge, attending theater performances in Savannah, and watching the Georgia Bulldogs and Atlanta Braves. He especially enjoyed his trips with friends to Biloxi.



He is survived by two brothers, Thomas Myers of Savannah and Richard Myers of Jacksonville, Florida, their wives, and several other relatives. He is also survived by Starbuck, his beloved cat.



A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.