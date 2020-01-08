|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Stephen Travis Smith Sr.
October 27, 1956 - January 8, 1988
"Steve"
Son, Brother, Husband
Father and Papa
As the days and years go by this never gets easier...
It broke our hearts to lose you,
But you did not go alone, part
of us went with you, the day
God called you home. A million
times we've thought of you,
A million times we've cried.
Forgive us Lord, we'll always weep,
for the one we loved but could
not keep. You had a smile for
everyone and a heart as pure
as gold, to those who knew and
loved you. Your memory will never
grow old… Your memory is our
keepsake with which we'll never part.
God has you in his keeping;
we have you in our heart.
And the peace of God, which
transcends all understanding,
will guard your hearts and
your minds in Christ Jesus.
Philippians 4:7
Love you always! Sadly missed by your loved ones
