Salem Funerals & Cremations
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC 27106
(336) 722-6122
Steve Backi


1947 - 2020
Steve Backi Obituary
Steve Backi
Pfafftown, NC (formerly from Savannah, GA)
Helmut (Steve) Stephen Backi, 72, of Pfafftown, NC passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Steve was born on December 10, 1947 in Vocklamarkt, Austria to the late Stephen and Marie Backi. A celebration of Steve's life will be held in better times at the local American Legion, Post 55 in Winston-Salem, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Legion, 111 Miller St. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Salem Funeral & Cremation, 2951 Reynolds Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106 is in charge of arrangements. Full obituary can be found at salemfh.com.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Apr. 26 to Apr. 29, 2020
