Mr. Steven Jones

Hazlehurst, GA

With our sincere sympathy, we announce the death and services for Mr. Steven Jones, 44, of Hazlehurst, GA passed away on July 20, 2020.

Graveside Service is private.

All arrangements have been entrusted to King and Son's Funeral Home in Glennville, GA.

Savannah Morning News

July 24, 2020



