|
|
Steven Thomas Puckett, 50, of Midway, GA, passed away on Thursday, July 4, 2019 at his home. He was born in Atlanta, GA and was preceded in death by his wife, Andrea Ackerman Puckett. He was employed as a Master Mechanic with The Hinckley Company. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and was an avid hunter.
Survivors include his mother, Betty Cohran; father, Michael A. Puckett; sister, Tina Eves (Robert); niece, Kylie; nephew, Graham; step-sister, Jennifer Hanson (Mark). The family will have a private memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to www.coastguardfoundation.org or to www.cancer.org.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 6, 2019