Stevens Anthony "Steve" Andris
Monticello
Stevens Anthony "Steve" Andris, 90, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at his home in Monticello. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Jackie Andris.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM, Sunday, February 9th at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee. A Trisagion will be held at 5:00 PM, following the visitation. The funeral will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, February 10th at the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox Church, 1645 Phillips Road in Tallahassee. Burial will follow the service at Tallahassee National Cemetery. The traditional Makaria meal will be served at the church parish hall following the burial.
Gifts in memory of Mr. Andris may be made the Holy Mother of God Greek Orthodox, 1645 Phillips Road, Tallahassee, FL 32308; or to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Mr. Andris was born and raised in Savannah, Georgia and following his service in the United States Air Force he moved to the Tallahassee/Monticello area where he started the Jefferson County Kennel Club (JCKC) in1958. He was a founder of the Greek Orthodox Church in Tallahassee and was instrumental in the founding of the Greek Food Festival in Tallahassee.
Other survivors include his daughter, Marla Joan Keim of Tallahassee; his sister, Irene Andris of Savannah; two granddaughters, Nicole Steinmetz (Kyle) of Tallahassee and Chelsea Carvallo of Largo, FL; and nine great-grandchildren, Kyli, Kaylin, Korben, Kinley, Samuel and Carsen Steinmetz and Isabel, Edna and Alanna Carvallo. Also surviving are his niece, Mary Perry; his great-niece, Irene Wood; great nephews, Anthony Perry (Ashley) and Steven Perry, all of Savannah.
Mr. Andris was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Stefano and Anthony Andris; and his great-grandson, Kobe Kyle Steinmetz. Additionally, Mr. Andris was followed in death later the same day by his daughter, JoAnn Harrington Overly.
