Saint Simons Island - Steward Hampton Key, Jr. transitioned from this life on Friday morning, November 27, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isle, in Brunswick, Georgia.
Stewart was born in Augusta, Georgia. He met and married the love of his life, Linda, in Charleston, SC. They relocated several times with Stewart's career with PP&G and finally settled in their beloved Savannah, GA and raised their family.
He spent over forty-five years in the paint and coating industry, including twenty-five years as a coatings distributor/retailer. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his friends and family. He was known for his quick, dry wit. After retirement, he spent time caring for family members, refinishing projects and being a constant companion to his precious furry friend, Jack.
Stewart is survived by his wife of fifty-seven years, Linda J. Key; daughter, "Cindy" Cynthia (Bill) Podres of St. Simons Island; son, "Trey" Stewart H. (Laurie) Key, III of Richmond Hill; grandchildren, William B. Podres, III, Kathryn Elizabeth Podres and James Hampton Key; sisters, Sandra Lipsey, Karen French and several nieces and nephews.
A very special thank you to Mohammad Masroor and his staff for thirty one years of excellent, kind and compassionate care for our father.
A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Remembrances: Hospice of the Golden Isles, Brunswick, GA, Shriners Childrens Hospital
, Greenville, SC or the Georgia-Alzheimer's Association
.
Edo Miller and Sons is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Savannah Morning News December 1, 2020