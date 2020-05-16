Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Stuart B. Meisenzahl

Stuart B. Meisenzahl
Savannah
Stuart B. Meisenzahl, 78, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020 in Savannah, GA following a long illness. He was surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters. Stuart was born in Rochester, New York, the son of Harold and Eileen Meisenzahl. He was the product of 11 years of Jesuit education, graduating from McQuaid Jesuit High School and both Boston College and Boston College Law School. He was especially proud of his "Double Eagle" status. He carried the Jesuit tradition of service to others throughout his life. Over the years, he dedicated his time to the betterment of School of the Holy Childhood, Our Lady of Mercy High School, and many Catholic charities.
Stuart began his law career with Harter, Secrest and Emery in 1966 where he specialized in corporate law for more than 35 years. In the later years of his career, he developed a special interest and expertise in biotechnology firms. Stuart was respected for his brilliant legal mind and valued as a trusted mentor.
Stuart was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his adventurous and patient wife of 54 years, Catherine Schantz Meisenzahl. He was the very proud Dad of Gretchen (John) Sabol, Jennifer (Patrick) Cunningham, and Aimee (Chris) Bolash. Stuart is also survived by his brother Wayne Meisenzahl. His six grandchildren adored their Grandpa Stu. Jack and Alex Sabol, Gavin and Tierney Cunningham, Claire and Lily Bolash were the light of his life.
Stuart loved art, architecture, history, travel, music, flowers and Saturday Night Live skits. He will be remembered for his warm smile, quick wit and outrageous dance moves. He had an uncanny ability to recall obscure details and give mind-numbing directions. He was the best of the best and has surely found his way to Heaven.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Heritage Fund of the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist or .
logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 16 to May 17, 2020
