Sue Reed
Sue E. Reed


1944 - 2019
Sue E. Reed Obituary
Fleming - Sue E. Reed Sue E. Reed, age 75, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.

Sue was born in Quitman, GA. She has lived in Fleming since 1976. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved to crochet and she loved flowers and gardening.

Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herbert Reed of Fleming; one son, Jeffrey Reed of Fleming; a daughter, Cindy Morse of Eulonia; five grandchildren, Melinda, Jessica, Crystal, Thomas, and Jonathon; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Marie Wynn of Fleming and Judy Leonard of Valdosta; two brothers, Johnny Rowland and Greg Rowland both of Waycross.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.

Burial: Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fleming.

Savannah Morning News July 12, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 12, 2019
