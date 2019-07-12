|
Fleming - Sue E. Reed Sue E. Reed, age 75, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Sue was born in Quitman, GA. She has lived in Fleming since 1976. She was a member of Fleming Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She loved to crochet and she loved flowers and gardening.
Sue was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Herbert Reed of Fleming; one son, Jeffrey Reed of Fleming; a daughter, Cindy Morse of Eulonia; five grandchildren, Melinda, Jessica, Crystal, Thomas, and Jonathon; thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Rose Marie Wynn of Fleming and Judy Leonard of Valdosta; two brothers, Johnny Rowland and Greg Rowland both of Waycross.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Fleming Baptist Church with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Burial: Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church Cemetery in Fleming.
Savannah Morning News July 12, 2019
