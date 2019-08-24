Home

Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
912-754-6421
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Effingham Chapel - Rincon
2460 Highway 21 South
Rincon, GA 31326
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Elam-Egypt Baptist Church
1998 - 2019
Summer Lynn Bishop Obituary
Guyton - Summer Lynn Bishop The Lord called home a beautiful Angel, Summer Lynn Bishop, 20, on August 22, 2019.

The Effingham County native was employed at Carey Hilliards. She loved to sing and had a smile that would light up a room.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Chance Gregory Bishop.

Survivors include her son, Aiden Chance Bishop; mother, Rachel Bishop (Justin Dampier); father, Derick Lee Bishop (Tiffany); brothers, Derick Lee Bishop, Jr., Cameron Ashton Lee, and Grayson Achilles Bishop; sister, Audrey Nicole Bishop; grandparents, Veronica Lee, Barbara Brooks (George), Eddie Bishop (Tracy), and Cynthia Patrick; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her boyfriend, Avery Simmons.

Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Tuesday at Elam-Egypt Baptist Church.

Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.

Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421

Savannah Morning News August 24, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 24, 2019
