Guyton - Summer Lynn Bishop The Lord called home a beautiful Angel, Summer Lynn Bishop, 20, on August 22, 2019.
The Effingham County native was employed at Carey Hilliards. She loved to sing and had a smile that would light up a room.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Chance Gregory Bishop.
Survivors include her son, Aiden Chance Bishop; mother, Rachel Bishop (Justin Dampier); father, Derick Lee Bishop (Tiffany); brothers, Derick Lee Bishop, Jr., Cameron Ashton Lee, and Grayson Achilles Bishop; sister, Audrey Nicole Bishop; grandparents, Veronica Lee, Barbara Brooks (George), Eddie Bishop (Tracy), and Cynthia Patrick; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her boyfriend, Avery Simmons.
Visitation will be 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Funeral services will be 12 noon Tuesday at Elam-Egypt Baptist Church.
Interment will follow in Effingham Memorial Gardens.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News August 24, 2019
