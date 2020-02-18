Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Anne Phillips


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Anne Phillips Obituary
Susan Anne Phillips
Pooler, Georgia
Susan Anne Phillips, 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Delaware on November 23, 1954 and grew up in Pennsylvania. When her family relocated to Maryland, she met the love of her life, Wayne. Susan ministered alongside Wayne for over 40 years. More than anything, she loved the Lord and brought light to the lives of those she loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Dorothea Persinger and by her loving husband, Wayne Phillips. She is survived by her only daughter, Grace Phillips, sister, Dianne Persinger, and the Phillips family. A memorial service will be held at Alive Church in Pooler Saturday, February 22nd at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alive Church in Pooler, GA.
Savannah Morning News
02/20/2020
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from Feb. 18 to Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -