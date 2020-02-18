|
Susan Anne Phillips
Pooler, Georgia
Susan Anne Phillips, 65, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, February 17th at St. Joseph's Hospital in Savannah. She was born in Delaware on November 23, 1954 and grew up in Pennsylvania. When her family relocated to Maryland, she met the love of her life, Wayne. Susan ministered alongside Wayne for over 40 years. More than anything, she loved the Lord and brought light to the lives of those she loved. She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles & Dorothea Persinger and by her loving husband, Wayne Phillips. She is survived by her only daughter, Grace Phillips, sister, Dianne Persinger, and the Phillips family. A memorial service will be held at Alive Church in Pooler Saturday, February 22nd at 2pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alive Church in Pooler, GA.
