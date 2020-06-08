Susan Belinda Stuckey
Pooler, GA
Susan Belinda Stuckey, 64, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020. She was born in Savannah and was preceded in death by her mother, Flora G. Stuckey (Betty), and a brother, Johnny G. Stuckey, Jr. She had worked at Employability. She loved her family and friends unconditionally. Survivors include her father, Johnny Stuckey (Buck); brother, Christopher L. Stuckey (Kimberly); nephews, Christian and Parker Stuckey. Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow at Hillcrest Abbey East Cemetery. All CDC and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes – West Chatham Chapel – 901 W. Hwy. 80 – Pooler, GA (912) 748-2444
Savannah Morning News
06/09/2020
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.