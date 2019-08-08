|
Wilmington Island - Susan Burnsed Sanders Susan Burnsed Sanders passed away peacefully under the care of her loving family and Hospice Savannah on
Tuesday, August 6, 2019.
Susan was born to Franklin and Cleta Burnsed on February 7, 1951 and spent her childhood with her brother, Ben Burnsed, on Tybee Island. She graduated in 1969 from Savannah High School. Susan married Dennis Sanders on June 24, 1976 and spent most of their 42 years together on Wilmington Island, raising their two children, Jason and April.
Susan was a kind person who loved her family, pets, music, and her beautiful flowers. She was a friend to many and enjoyed life to the fullest. She was preceded in death by her parents, Franklin and Cleta Burnsed; and her father and mother-in-law, Ralph and Christine Sanders.
Susan is survived by her husband, Dennis Sanders; son, Jason Sanders; daughter, April Sanders (Patrick); brother, Ben Burnsed; grandchildren, Ralph Sanders, Tison Gilpin, and Julia Gilpin; her cousins, Adelle Burnsed-Geffen(Theodore), and Phyllis and Claire Lanier; aunt, Gloria Lanier; sister-in-law, Denise DeBorde (Jody); nieces and nephew, Hannah Burnsed, Christopher DeBorde, and Elizabeth DeBorde; and her in-laws, Michael and Lucy Gilpin.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family would like to thank Hospice Savannah, especially Liz Maher for the wonderful care given to Susan. A special thank you to Father Patrick O'Brien and all of the the wonderful friends and family that offered endless prayers and support during the past few weeks.
Savannah Morning News August 8, 2019
