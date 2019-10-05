|
|
Susan Evans Rendeiro
Savannah, GA
Susan Evans Rendeiro, 88, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence with her husband and son by her side. She was born New Kensington, PA on December 4, 1930, a daughter of Jean Remaley and Owen Richard Evans. She was a graduate of Linden Hall School for girls, the oldest boarding school for women in the United States. She also attended Roanoke College in Salem, VA.
She married James Carlos Rendeiro, Jr. in 1950 at St. James Episcopal Church in Downingtown, PA. She was a housewife and loving mother and grandmother, and was both active in church in community affairs. She worked in tourism for the Historic Savannah Foundation and Grayline Tours. Mrs. Rendeiro was also a member of Huntington Club, Garden Club of Savannah, Savannah Chapter of DAR and A.T. Chapter of P.E.O. She was a member of St. John's Church and served as a Docent at the Green-Meldrim House.
Surviving are her husband, James, daughter, Melissa R. Eichner of Montagnola, Switzerland, sons, J.C., III of Wilton, CT, Christopher M. of Houston, TX (deceased), and Michael of Savannah. Grandchildren: Martha, Susan, Melissa, James IV, Rachel, Amelia Rendeiro, and William James Eichner, and also four great-grandchildren. Her parents and brother, Owen Evans preceded her in death.
A graveside service and private burial will be held in Beaufort National Cemetery.
No flowers please, remembrances may be made to St. John's Church.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2019