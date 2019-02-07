|
|
Susan "Susie" Goldberg Blumenthal, 68, of Potomac, Maryland and wife of Harvey Blumenthal, died Monday morning, February 4, 2019, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, she was a daughter of the late Leon Goldberg and the late Evelyn Center Goldberg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Neal Goldberg.
Surviving are her husband, Harvey Blumenthal; her daughters, Laura Tobin and her husband, Seth, and Michelle Abramowitz and her husband, Daniel; three sisters, Eileen Kalikow, Irene Lichtenstein and her husband, Bobby, and Sandi Kaufman and her husband, Michael, and her grandchildren, Elissa, Hannah, Julia and Jacob Tobin and Asher and Haley Abramowitz.
The funeral service was held at 2 o'clock Wednesday afternoon at the graveside, Bonaventure Cemetery, conducted by Rabbi Avigdor Slatus.
Remembrances: Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation - Post Office Box 414238, Boston, Massachusetts 02241-4238 or Hope Connections for Cancer Support, Beaumont House at FASEB - 9650 Rockville Pike, Bethesda, Maryland 20814.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 7, 2019