Susan Hauser MorrisSavannah, GASusan Hauser Morris, 63, of Midway, Georgia, fell peacefully asleep in death on Saturday, September 26th, 2020 after a long illness. A private burial was held on Wednesday, September 30.Susan grew up on Tybee Island and was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd and Louise Hauser and her brother, Roger Hauser. She is survived by her brother Larry Hauser, her niece Lauren Sadkin, nephew David Hauser and sisters-in-law, Leslie Hauser and Donna Clark.In addition to loving her family, she cherished her pets and had a passion for rescuing and fostering homeless pets for adoption.Remembrances may be sent to your choice of pet rescue groups.