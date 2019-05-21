|
|
Susan Maria Robertson, 74, passed away on May 18, 2019 in Tallahassee, FL. Susan was born November 21, 1944 in Savannah, Georgia to John M. Schroder and Dolly McBride Schroder.
Mrs. Robertson was of the Catholic faith and was an active member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Susan was a loving wife and devoted mother to her children and grandchildren. She worked at the Rooms to Grow, was a substitute teacher with the Taylor County School system, and made an impact on many children's lives. In her spare time she enjoyed reading, walking, and spending time at the beach.
Susan was preceded in death by her daughter Kimberly Johns and husband Robert, and her grandson Brett Johns, and her parents John and Dolly Schroder.
Mrs. Robertson is survived by her husband of 56 years John Robertson; her children, Todd Robertson (Andrea), and Jennifer Turner (Ben); her brother, Mark Schroder (Ginger); 5 grandchildren, Kevin Johns, Jarrod Robertson (Lauren), Colby Robertson, Kennedy Turner, and Garrett Turner, and several great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Monsignor Slade Crawford officiating. Interment services will follow immediately afterwards in Pineview Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 AM to 10:45 AM on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Catholic Church Parrish Hall. All arrangements are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home of Perry.
Friends may sign the online guest book at www.joepburnsfuneralhomes.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on May 21, 2019