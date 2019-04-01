Home

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens
Susan P. Mitchell, 64, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday March 29, 2019 at her residence. She loved Buddy & Cheerio, her cats, and found peace and tranquility near the ocean. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Parrish; and husband, Harry Mitchell. Susan is survived by her mother, Nellie R. Parrish; sisters, Carolyn Landrem (Larry) and Betty Zimmerman (Veryl); several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the service beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019
