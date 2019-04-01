|
Susan P. Mitchell, 64, of Savannah, GA passed away Friday March 29, 2019 at her residence. She loved Buddy & Cheerio, her cats, and found peace and tranquility near the ocean. She was preceded in death by her father, William A. Parrish; and husband, Harry Mitchell. Susan is survived by her mother, Nellie R. Parrish; sisters, Carolyn Landrem (Larry) and Betty Zimmerman (Veryl); several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 9 am to 10 am at Baker McCullough Funeral Home- Hubert C. Baker Chapel with the service beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 1, 2019