Susan Worrell Smith Usher
Savannah, Georgia
Susan Worrell Smith Usher, 72, of Savannah, GA, passed away September 30, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 22, 1946 in Detroit, Michigan. She was a graduate of Groves High School and attended Armstrong College.
Susan worked as a civil servant for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for 35 years in Planning and Engineering Divisions. After retirement, she worked for 10 years at Spatial Engineering.
She loved teaching Sunday School and working with Boy Scout Troup 57 at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.
Susan was blessed with two wonderful sons, Damon Lee Smith, daughter-in-law Sebrell Everett Smith, and Matthew Richard Usher, daughter-in-law Kelli Rutherford Usher. She loved her daughter-in laws like they were her daughters. Susan was rewarded with two lovely granddaughters, McAllister Elizabeth Smith and Elli Scott Usher, the loves of her life. Mark, her husband, was a gift from God who loved and cared for her for 45 wonderful years. Laura Turner Worrell is her loving and wonderful mother.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Carl Joseph Worrell Sr., and Jr.
She leaves behind many loving relatives. Elinor and Bill Waycoff, Aliquippa, PA., cousins David, Bill, Dale, and Mark Worrell, Pasadena, CA., Ormond Beach, FL., Brea. CA., and Pleasanton, CA., Paula Prodonovich, Aliquippa, PA. and Pam Kruger, Christiana, PA, Kay Deal Jackson, Guyton, GA, Nancy Deal Traywick, Savannah, GA, Stella Shay Sullivan, Savannah, GA, Laura Shay Graves, Watkinsville, GA, Robbie Shea, Savannah, GA, and Linda Turner Rice, St. Petersburg, FL.
Susan was so grateful for wonderful close friends, her BFF, Pat Powers and Jennifer Saunders, Debbie Cahill, Debra Lanier and Rosemary Cone.
Her Usher family was such a joy and a fun loving group with her through thick and thin. Alan and Peggy Usher, John and Debbie Usher and David and Ann Usher.
The congregation of Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church was so dear to her and Mark, their prayers were strong and constant.
We want to acknowledge the wonderful care that Susan received from the Bone Marrow Transport Team at Emory University Hospital in Decatur, GA. Dr. Edmond Waller provided her with four extra years to spend with her family. Dr. Mark Taylor and Victoria Findlen of Summit Cancer Care in the Nancy N. and J.C. Lewis Cancer Center in Savannah, GA for exceedingly wonderful care. Also, Dr. Ted Geffen for his wonderful care. A special thanks to Hospice Savannah for their excellent care of Susan, especially Nurse Irene Kalu.
She was passionate about following Matthew 25:14-40 and Matthew 18:1-6, advocating for the hungry and abused children. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church 50 Diamond Causeway Savannah, GA 31411 or to Thornwell Home for Children 300 S. Broad St. Clinton, SC 29325 or to The .
Visitation will be held Wednesday 5-8PM at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church. Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11AM at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
The family has entrusted Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 (912) 927-1999.
