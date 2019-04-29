Savannah Morning News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
7200 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 352-7200
Resources
More Obituaries for Susann Wallace
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susann Covert Wallace


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Susann Covert Wallace Obituary
Susann Covert Wallace, 84, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center.

Surviving are her husband, John F. Wallace; children, Jane and Mark; grandchildren, Libby, Brooks, Parker and Cait.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.

Remembrances: The family requests no flowers, donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation www.colonialwilliamsburg.com or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.

Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors

Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors
Download Now