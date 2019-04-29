|
Susann Covert Wallace, 84, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Memorial University Medical Center.
Surviving are her husband, John F. Wallace; children, Jane and Mark; grandchildren, Libby, Brooks, Parker and Cait.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Skidaway Island Presbyterian Church.
Remembrances: The family requests no flowers, donations may be made to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation www.colonialwilliamsburg.com or the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Dr., Savannah, GA 31406.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Apr. 29, 2019