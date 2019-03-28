|
Susanna Lilly Morris, 87, passed away Saturday, March 23, in her Savannah home. She was born and lived in Conway, S.C. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter D. Morris; son, Harold Todd; and granddaughter, Kimberly Hobbs. She and her husband lived in Columbia S.C. for many years. After his death, she resided in Savannah for 13 years. She loved her family and many friends and enjoyed Wednesday morning gatherings at Buccaneer Trace's Breakfast Club. Susanna also spent time visiting family in Conway where she will be missed by many.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara, and husband, Steven Denmark; son, Kenneth "Lynn" Morris, and wife Pam Lancaster Morris. Grandchildren include Shelly Stubbs, Dana Dart, Jennifer Pilgrim and Joshua and Jarrod Morris. She has six beloved great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.
A "Celebration of Life" gathering is scheduled Sunday, 1 to 3 p.m., at Buccaneer Trace Apt. Club House (55 E. Deerwood Rd., Savannah). Please celebrate Susanna's life with her family and share stories about her life that you may have.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 28, 2019