Suzannah "Susie" Paige West, 70, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Hospice Savannah with her family by her side.



Susie was born September 19, 1948 in Savannah, Georgia to the late John William Paige and Juliana Ciucevich Paige. A 1966 graduate of St. Vincent's Academy, Susie was a communicant of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and had retired from the Georgia Ports Authority, where she spent more than 10 years as a buyer in the purchasing department.



She is survived by two sons, Michael West (Sheri) of Irmo, SC, and Chris West (Amy) of Savannah; four grandchildren, Hannah, Madeline, Rachel, and Sam. Also surviving are one sister, Melinda Saunders (Larry), and five brothers, John H. Paige (Pam), John W. "Billy" Paige, Walter E. "Eddie" Paige (Julie), David R. Paige (Cindy), Joel P. Paige, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her dog, Charlie, and preceded in death by her beloved English Bulldog, Shiner.



A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in the Greenwich section of Bonaventure Cemetery.



Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com. Published in Savannah Morning News on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary