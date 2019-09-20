|
Suzanne (Sue) Darleen Faust
Savannah
Suzanne (Sue) Darleen Faust, 70, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Mrs. Faust was born on October 16, 1948 in Pittsburgh, PA, the daughter of the late William and Marie Whitehead. She graduated from Mount Lebanon High School in 1967. She began her career with the Corps of Engineers and after 25 years of service retired from U.S. Customs. After retirement she volunteered for the Red Cross.
Sue is survived by her husband of 28 years, William C. Faust; children, Brenda (Kevin) Meyers, Eric (Jennifer) Lynch, and Regina Lynch; stepsons, David (Leigh Anne) Faust and Billy Faust; stepdaughter, Stacy (Marshall) Buscemi; her 15 grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Katheryn, Christopher, Matthew, Mary Grace, Nicholas, Michael, and Emilye Meyers, Elizabeth and William Lynch, Amelia and Gracen Lynch, David and Ryann Faust, Reed Kicklighter, and Cody Mulder; and her beloved pets, Lucy and Bridget.
The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, September 23, 2019 at Baker McCullough Funeral Home Hubert C. Baker Chapel. A prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park, 1600 Wheaton Street, Savannah, GA 31404.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the American Red Cross.
