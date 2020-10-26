Sweetie J. BlantonStatesboro, GASweetie J. Blanton, age 84, of Statesboro passed away Sunday, Oct. 25th. Mrs. Blanton was born March 14, 1936 in Jesup to the late Joseph Woodell Jones and the late Mae Stewart Jones. She attended Elmer Baptist Church in Statesboro and was a homemaker. Mrs. Blanton was a devoted wife, mother, and granny.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Blanton, brothers, Benjamin Jones, Alvin Jones and sisters, Mae and Nell.Survivors include her daughter & son in law, Vanessa & Michael North of Statesboro; a brother, John Billy Jones of Pacific City, OR; and a granddaughter, Justice M. North & fianc? Philip Martinez. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Surrency. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458 Swain Funeral Home.Savannah Morning NewsOctober 27, 2020Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at