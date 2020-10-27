1/
Sweetie J. Blanton
1936 - 2020
Statesboro - Sweetie J. Blanton, age 84, of Statesboro passed away Sunday, Oct. 25th.

Mrs. Blanton was born March 14, 1936 in Jesup to the late Joseph Woodell Jones and the late Mae Stewart Jones. She attended Elmer Baptist Church in Statesboro and was a homemaker. Mrs. Blanton was a devoted wife, mother, and granny.In addition to her parents, Mrs. Blanton was preceded in death by her husband, Hoyt Blanton, brothers, Benjamin Jones, Alvin Jones and sisters, Mae and Nell.Survivors include her daughter & son in law, Vanessa & Michael North of Statesboro; a brother, John Billy Jones of Pacific City, OR; and a granddaughter, Justice M. North & fiancé Philip Martinez. A Graveside service will be held Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Memorial Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery in Surrency. Remembrances may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Ga. 30458

Swain Funeral Home. Savannah Morning News October 27, 2020

Published in Savannah Morning News on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Swain Funeral Home - Baxley
1632 HATCH PARKWAY NORTH
Baxley, GA 31513
(912) 367-2242
