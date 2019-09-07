|
Richmond Hill - Syan J. Forde Syan Juacinta Forde, 20, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, died Friday morning, August 30, 2019, in Savannah.
Born in New York City, she was a daughter of Sharon John and Peter Forde. Syan graduated from Richmond Hill High School and was a sophomore at Georgia Southern University. Her hobbies were reading books and writing in her journals. Syan loved her family and friends. She was a friend and caretaker to animals she came in contact with, and especially her family's two dogs, Zorabi and Mozart.
Survivors include her mother and step-father, Sharon John and Edgar Young; her father, Peter Forde; two sisters, Sierra Forde and Precious Forde; two brothers, Shaun Johnson and his wife, Nicole, and Peter Forde; five nephews, Kendall, Kyle, Karter, Kameron and Kyrie; her maternal grandmother, Elma Johnson; her paternal step-grandmother, Lillie Young; three aunts, Valerie, Ann and Loretta; seven uncles, Orlando, Michael, Ricardo, Earl, Jerry, Eddie and Jonathan; her two best friends, Jyanna Miley and Alexis Payne, and other relatives and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.
The funeral service will be held at 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private.
Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
