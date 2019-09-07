Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM
Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
Syan J. Forde Obituary
Richmond Hill - Syan J. Forde Syan Juacinta Forde, 20, of Richmond Hill, Georgia, died Friday morning, August 30, 2019, in Savannah.

Born in New York City, she was a daughter of Sharon John and Peter Forde. Syan graduated from Richmond Hill High School and was a sophomore at Georgia Southern University. Her hobbies were reading books and writing in her journals. Syan loved her family and friends. She was a friend and caretaker to animals she came in contact with, and especially her family's two dogs, Zorabi and Mozart.

Survivors include her mother and step-father, Sharon John and Edgar Young; her father, Peter Forde; two sisters, Sierra Forde and Precious Forde; two brothers, Shaun Johnson and his wife, Nicole, and Peter Forde; five nephews, Kendall, Kyle, Karter, Kameron and Kyrie; her maternal grandmother, Elma Johnson; her paternal step-grandmother, Lillie Young; three aunts, Valerie, Ann and Loretta; seven uncles, Orlando, Michael, Ricardo, Earl, Jerry, Eddie and Jonathan; her two best friends, Jyanna Miley and Alexis Payne, and other relatives and many friends.

The family will receive friends from 3 until 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019, at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue, Savannah.

The funeral service will be held at 5 o'clock Sunday afternoon, September 8, 2019, in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service. Interment will be private.

Please share your thoughts about Syan and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com. Savannah Morning News September 7, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Sept. 7, 2019
