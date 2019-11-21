|
Sydney Orr
Tybee Island
Sydney Orr, 90, of Tybee Island, Georgia, passed November 20, 2019 at home with his family.
Born in Newtownards (Belfast), Northern Ireland to Robert and Margret Orr. He studied Mechanical Design and Architecture at Belfast College of Technology and became a Mechanical Engineer at Shorts Brothers and Harland LTD Belfast in 1956. He Immigrated to the United States in 1959 and was followed by his wife to be, Kathleen Hughes, in 1960 and they were married in Detroit MI. He pursued his career in Aerospace engineering for over 50 years, working on almost every major military aircraft project over his career along with working on the Apollo Lunar Lander and the Space Shuttle. He was a naturalized U.S. Citizen and proud of his Irish/British Heritage.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Katie Orr of Tybee Island GA, daughter Jenny Orr (Melissa), of Tybee Island GA; two sons, Tim Orr (Lisa) of Savannah GA and Simon Orr (Erica) of Seattle WA; two granddaughters, Carlin Orr of Seattle WA and Malikque Dennis of Savannah GA; two great grandsons, Harry Lemon of Savannah GA and Harley Lemon of Savannah GA. He was preceded in death by eight of his nine brothers and his sole surviving brother, Steve Orr of Belfast Northern Ireland. Syd was a devout Christian who loved to study the Bible and practice his faith with others. He was a very loved Husband, Father and friend.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel.
Remembrances: , Coastal Georgia Regional Office – Savannah, GA
