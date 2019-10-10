|
Sylvia Dane
Savannah
Sylvia Dane died on October 10, 2019 at her home in Savannah, Georgia at age 101.
She was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to Fannie and Sam Finkelstein. She attended Brooklyn College and was a lifelong lover of learning, always reading and passionately focused on current events. She was hard-working and well-respected in all of her employment positions. Connection with and devotion to family and to friends have been the hallmarks of Sylvia's life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Fabian Dane, who died in 1966.
She is survived by her daughter, Joan Dane-Kellogg (Larry); her son, Charles Dane; her grandchildren, Julie Cohen (Adam), Sean Dane-Kellogg; her great-grandson, Korte Cohen, and many dear cousins and friends. She will be deeply missed and always remembered by her loved ones.
A memorial service will be held at 12:30 Sunday afternoon, October 20, 2019, at Congregation Mickve Israel conducted by Rabbi Robert W. Haas. Interment was in Beth David Cemetery in Elmont, New York.
Remembrances – Congregation Mickve Israel – Post Office Box 816, Savannah, Georgia 31402-0816 or Hospice Savannah - Post Office Box #13190, Savannah, Georgia 31416-0190 or a .
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019