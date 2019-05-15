On May 12, 2019, Sylvia went to be with her Heavenly Father.



She was born August 11, 1936 in Greenville, SC to the late William Ansel and Carrie Mae Hamlett. She was a 1954 graduate of Parker High in Greenville, and attended Winthrop College that fall.



She loved The Lord, family, friends, travel, life and golf. At one time, she played avidly, having belonged to numerous golf clubs including the Savannah Women's Golf Association, Georgia State Senior's and Southbridge Golf Club. She actually started the Ladies' Golf Association at Southbridge in the early 90's. She was also a member of the Huntington Club, and the Savannah Area republican Women.



She is survived by her husband of 26 years Ed Brantley, her brother William A. Hamlett Jr. (Susan) of Greenville, SC, daughter Cynthia King (Mac) of Lawrenceville, GA, son Timothy Chambers (Lynn) of Ringgold, GA, three grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16th, 2019 at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.



The funeral will be Friday, May 17th, 2019 at Wilmington Island Presbyterian Church at 10:30 a.m.



Internment for family and close friends will be later that afternoon at 3:00 p.m. in the family plot at Blackshear City Cemetery, Blackshear, GA.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Thornwell Children's Home, 302 S. Broad Street, Clinton, SC 29325.



Please sign our online guestbook at www.foxandweeks.com Published in Savannah Morning News on May 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary