Marietta - On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, long time Marietta resident, Sylvia Wood Exley, loving wife and mother of two daughters and beloved grandmother to a granddaughter, passed into eternal life at the age of 80. Sylvia was born February 18, 1940, in Savannah to Herbert and Louise Wood and was raised in Thunderbolt, Georgia. She graduated from Savannah High School and Newberry College. Sylvia married her high school sweetheart, Vincent Exley, on February 4, 1961. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida, where she was a 5th grade teacher for Duval County Schools as well as organist and choir director for St. James Lutheran Church. Later in life she worked with Vincent in the family business. Sylvia was the eternal optimist and had the greatest smile in the world. Her passions were singing in the church choir, reading historical and mystery fiction, and working puzzles. She enjoyed traveling throughout her life and loved family gatherings immensely.
Sylvia is survived by her loving husband, Vincent Exley; two daughters, Pam Weinelt and Sheryl Exley, granddaughter Heide Weinelt; brothers and sisters, Barbara Briggs, Herbert Wood, Jr., Caren Frye, and George Wood as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7th, from 6 to 8 pm. at Poole Funeral Home, 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, GA 30189. A memorial service will be held in the chapel of the funeral home Thursday, October 8th at 10 am. with the Rev. Paul Baumgartner, Pastor of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church officiating at the chapel. Seating will be limited for social distancing. Please RSVP to pamelaweinelt@outlook.com. Burial will be immediately following the service at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens, Hwy 92, Acworth, GA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(www.alz.org
). Savannah Morning News October 6, 2020