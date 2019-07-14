|
Savannah - T. Keith Holton Theo Keith Holton, 59, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina and formerly of Savannah, Georgia, died Wednesday morning, July 10, 2019, at his home of natural causes.
Born in Savannah, Georgia, he was a son of Iva Underwood Holton and the late Burney Holton. Keith was a member of Seacoast Church Mount Pleasant. He was a sales consultant for Car Wash Services of the Southeast. Keith was a wonderful son, good brother and great uncle. He was a licensed boat captain who loved the water.
Survivors include his mother, Iva Underwood Holton; one sister, Karen Holton Davis and her husband, Bruce; one brother, Michael Ellis Holton and his wife, Amy; one niece and two nephews, Jessica Wallace, Michael Ellis Holton, Jr., and Lance Holton Davis.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Monday at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.
The funeral service will be held at 7 o'clock Monday evening in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Pastor Todd McDaniel and Pastor Larry McDaniel. Private interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.
Remembrances: Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society - 10701 Abercorn Street #60786, Savannah, Georgia. 31420-7732 or Faith Equestrian Therapeutic Center - 243 Appaloosa Way, Guyton Georgia 31312.
Savannah Morning News July 14, 2019
