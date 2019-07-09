Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
(912) 748-2444
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas C Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes
901 W Hwy 80
Pooler, GA 31322
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
South Newington Baptist Church
453 John Carter Road
Bloomingdale, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Talmadge Royal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Talmadge Royal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Talmadge Royal Obituary
Mr. Talmadge Royal, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Register, GA to the late John & Zellie Brown Royal. He was also preceded in death by wives, Virginia McCullough Royal, Linda Bragg Royal and Jewell Rewis Royal; two sisters, Louise Royal and Leona Brown, and a brother, Shot Royal. He was the owner/operator of Sno Frost Ice Cream and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out at the Waffle House. Survivors include his daughters, Evette Lawrence and Tammy deVegter; grandchildren, Lori Hoffman, Trey Dugger, Randy Haskins, Jeremy deVegter, Noah deVegter and Perry Nixon; great-grandson, Trevor deVegter; sister, Betty Sprague; brother, Woody & Pat Royal; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday at South Newington Baptist Church located at 453 John Carter Road in Bloomingdale. Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
Published in Savannah Morning News on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now