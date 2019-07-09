|
Mr. Talmadge Royal, 84, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019 at his home. He was born in Register, GA to the late John & Zellie Brown Royal. He was also preceded in death by wives, Virginia McCullough Royal, Linda Bragg Royal and Jewell Rewis Royal; two sisters, Louise Royal and Leona Brown, and a brother, Shot Royal. He was the owner/operator of Sno Frost Ice Cream and was a member of South Newington Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing and hanging out at the Waffle House. Survivors include his daughters, Evette Lawrence and Tammy deVegter; grandchildren, Lori Hoffman, Trey Dugger, Randy Haskins, Jeremy deVegter, Noah deVegter and Perry Nixon; great-grandson, Trevor deVegter; sister, Betty Sprague; brother, Woody & Pat Royal; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Thursday at South Newington Baptist Church located at 453 John Carter Road in Bloomingdale. Burial will follow at Westside Memorial Gardens. Friends may sign the online register book at www.stricklandandsonsfuneralhome.com Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes - West Chatham Chapel - 901 W. Hwy. 80 - Pooler, GA 31322 (912) 748-2444
