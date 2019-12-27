|
Tanya Denise Mills Evans
Rincon
Tanya Denise Evans (Mills), also affectionately known as "Gigi", peacefully went home to her Lord and Savior on December 25, 2019.
A faithful, spiritual, fun, and selfless woman; Gigi lived a life devoted to her three children. This continued in the role she cherished most recently as "Gigi" to her five grandchildren, whom she constantly chased with a promise to "get her shuga". She spent her childhood on Talahi and Tybee Islands where she was known as a "Mills girl" which was a synonym for "fun, vivacious, and independent". Never known to be on time, she was also devoted to all those she met and would spend innumerable hours with anyone in need.
Gigi was born in Savannah on December 7, 1957. She received a bachelor's of science in nursing from Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, FL. She was one of the blessed who found her calling in life caring for the ill and injured. She served her patients as she would her own family in every setting, from their homes to the ICU to rehab centers. Her children recall countless stories of patients and their families proclaiming her "as the best nurse in the world – a true angel from above."
Gigi is survived by her mother, Sondra Perry; sister, Wendy Mills; son and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Christa Lewis; daughters Sarah Lewis and Hannah Evans; grandchildren, Emsley, Lily, Paisley, August, and Mathias; nephew, Dustin Bunker; great niece, Ava Bunker; and countless uncles, aunts, cousins and friends from Florida to Georgia. She is predeceased by her father, Billy Mills and step-father, Bill Perry.
Her children feel they can never do her life justice with the words here, as she was all they could've asked for in a mother and friend. She will be deeply missed until they all come together again in the presence of God. To Him be the glory!
A memorial service is scheduled for family and friends at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Islands Chapel (4605 Hwy 80 East, Savannah, Georgia 31410). In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks for donations to His Love Ministries, Inc. (hisloveministries.net).
