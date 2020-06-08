Tara E. Hughes
Savannah
Tara Elizabeth Hughes, 34, of Savannah, Georgia, died Monday morning, June 8, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue. Please share your thoughts about Tara and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.