Taylor Michael KortesSavannah, GATaylor Michael Kortes was born May 7,1987 in Indianapolis IN. He went home to heaven on March 15, 2020. Taylor graduated from Bethesda High School then from Savannah Tech in several fields. He was passionate about cars, music, dancing, and his sister Connor. He was her person. There was nothing he couldn't build or rebuild. Taylor was working in the movie industry, moved to California to further pursue that, and died pursuing that. He was our gentle giant. Loving, selfless, generous, kind. He left behind so many that loved him. Mother and father Karla and Todd Noonan. Sister Connor Kortes. Grandmothers Lena Kortes, Shirley Raesner, and Martha Noonan. Aunts, Uncles, cousins. Including Ian Puzon & her 3 boys. Too many people to list. He is now our future. His service is July 3rd at 6pm, outside, at Islands Christian Church on Whitemarsh Island. Green, Taylor's favorite and the color for TBI is encouraged to wear. Releasing of his ashes, off the family dock, in water (and sky) lanterns, will follow. Please contact a family member for further details.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at