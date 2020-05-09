Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baker McCullough Funeral Home - Hubert C. Baker Chapel
7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive
Savannah, GA 31406
(912) 927-1999
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ted Collins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ted C. Collins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ted C. Collins Obituary
Ted C. Collins
Savannah, Ga
Ted C. Collins, 67, of Savannah, passed away April 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital not related to Covid -19. Ted was a loving husband and father. Happily married to Debra Collins for 17 yrs. He worked for John Blitch Plumbing for over 40 years. Surviving are his wife Debra Collins, three sons, four daughters, twenty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Savannah Morning News
Please sign our Obituary Guestbook at
savannahnow.com/obituaries

logo

Published in Savannah Morning News from May 9 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ted's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -