Ted C. Collins
Savannah, Ga
Ted C. Collins, 67, of Savannah, passed away April 27, 2020 at Memorial Hospital not related to Covid -19. Ted was a loving husband and father. Happily married to Debra Collins for 17 yrs. He worked for John Blitch Plumbing for over 40 years. Surviving are his wife Debra Collins, three sons, four daughters, twenty grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be announced at a later date. Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. 7415 Hodgson Memorial Drive Savannah, GA 31406 912-927-1999.
Savannah Morning News
Published in Savannah Morning News from May 9 to May 10, 2020