Ted W. Lupica
Savannah, GA
Ted W. Lupica, age 78, of Savannah passed away Monday, February 10, 2020.
Mr. Lupica was born on February 9, 1942 in Queens, NY, the son of the late Gaetano "Thomas" and Adele Lupica. He was a veteran of the United States Army, serving honorably during the Vietnam War. He worked in commercial real estate in Savannah and served for over 20 years with the Savannah Fire Department. He was of Episcopal faith and attended St. John's Church and was a member of the Savannah Italian Club. Outside of work and civic involvement, Ted enjoyed food, music, his cats Callie and Luigi, but most of all he loved being with his family.
Mr. Lupica was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Lupica. He is survived by his sons, Guy T. Lupica (Lisa) and Ted J. Lupica (Kristine); daughter, Theresa A. Dean (Adam); wife, Sherry Lupica; stepdaughters, Kellie McCurry and Jacquelyn Lupica; brothers, Leonard Lupica (Josephine) and Paul Lupica; grandchildren, Sophia, Isabella, Joey, Tommy, Justin, Alex, Emma, Anna, Liam, Makenzie, Arianna, Annabella, Malachai, Judah, and Valkyrie; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Baker McCullough Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Humane Society for Greater Savannah, 7215 Sallie Mood Drive, Savannah, GA 31405.
