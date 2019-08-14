|
Col. Savannah - Terence Andrew Powers (Ret., USA) Colonel Terence Andrew Powers (Retired) died peacefully at age 94 on Friday, August 9th, 2019 after a long and happy life. Terry was the last surviving child of 9 children in the Irish Catholic family of Charles F. and Loretto M. Powers. Born on December 19, 1924 in Savannah, he was one of the greatest men of the greatest generation. A 1949 West Point graduate, he served in the U.S. Army in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam and retired in 1977. A life-long Hibernian Society member, he leaves behind a large community of people whose lives are better for knowing him.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Holland Powers, children: Jeannette Powers Hodson (Bob), Terence A. Powers, Jr. (Kathleen), Angela Powers Williams (Stephen); Carolyn's children: Angela Walston Moore (Walter), Rodney E. Walston (Tanya Hamerler) and Liticia Walston Weissinger; twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and a large extended family. His first wife Jeannette Rouse Powers of Savannah died in 1986 after 36 years of marriage as a military spouse.
The family will receive friends from 5-6 pm, and a Rosary Service will start at 6 pm on Thursday, August 15th at Fox & Weeks Funeral Directors, Hodgson Chapel.
The funeral mass will be at St. James Catholic Church on Friday, August 16th at 10 am.
Interment will follow at Hillcrest Abbey Cemetery with military honors.
A special thanks for all of his caregivers who honored him with their care.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. James Catholic Church, 8412 Whitfield Avenue, Savannah, 31406.
