Teresa F. RuizSavannah, GATeresa Fernandez Ruiz, 81, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at Hospice House. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Joseph Manuel Ruiz.She was a longtime communicant of St. James The Less Catholic Church, and retired from the Department of Labor as an Investigator. She was a member of the Latin American Club.Surviving are her children, Anita Conway (Cary), Rosalie Ruiz-Grotto (Billy), Angie Ruiz, Joey Ruiz, and grandchildren, Trey Kerr (Kori), Michael Kerr (Maria), Rebekah Kerr, William Grotto, Daniel Grotto, Christianna Ruiz, and two great-granddaughters, Keyli Kerr and Julia Kerr.Rosary Service will 5:00 p.m., Thursday, September 24, 2020 with Visitation to follow until 7:00 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church.Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. James Catholic Church, with burial to follow in the Catholic Cemetery.Remembrances may be made to Hospice Savannah, Inc., P.O. Box 13190, Savannah, GA 31416.