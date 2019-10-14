Home

Guyton
Terrell W. Clayton, 82, passed away October 12, 2019 at Effingham Hospital.
The Alabama native served in the U.S. Air Force, was a Mason, and retired from Union Camp. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved hunting and fishing, and won the 2003 Seniors Softball World Championship.
He was preceded in death by his parents, C.W. Clayton, Jr. and Goldie Webb Clayton; and brother, Lamar Clayton.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Mary Ann Clayton; children, Cheryl Ann Edenfield and Terrell W. Clayton, Jr. "Buddy" (JoAnn ); grandchildren, Karin Lindsay Adams (Dustin), Joshua Clayton (Lindsey), Reba Mingledorff (Bradley), and Andrew Clayton; great-grandchildren, Tanner, Silas, Jedidiah, Auburn, and Joseph Gunner; sister, Sybil Theus; brother, Murray Clayton; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. in the chapel.
Interment will follow in Hillcrest Abbey West.
Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, Effingham Chapel. 754-6421
Savannah Morning News
savannahnow.com/obituaries
Published in Savannah Morning News from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
