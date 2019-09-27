|
Father Terrence Joseph German
Savannah, GA
Father Terrence Joseph German, age 75, passed away August 23, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a South Dakota native born and raised in Yankton, South Dakota.
He received his undergraduate education at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, and his Jesuit training at Bonifacius, Minnesota and New York, as well as Tuebingen, Germany, and Oxford, England where he received his degrees.
He studied and taught extensively as a Jesuit, and a Parish Priest from Gregorian University in Rome, Italy to Savannah, Georgia. He was retired.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Norma Doyle and survived by his brothers Thomas German MD of Savannah, GA, and Daniel German retired professor of Political Science in Boone, NC. Terry brought Christianity to all he touched.
A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Compassion Christian Church on Old Montgomery Road.
