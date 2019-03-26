Home

Gamble Funeral Service
410 Stephenson Avenue
Savannah, GA 31405
(912) 354-1616
Terry Bruce Obituary
Terry Lee Cruthirds Bruce, 74, of Savannah, Georgia, died Sunday afternoon, March 24, 2019, at her home.

Born in Houston, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Mattie Fay Miller Jackson and the late TSgt William Thomas Jackson, U. S. Air Force (Ret.). Terry was a member of the Church of Christ. She owned and operated the Assisted Recovery Center of Georgia for the last 19 years. Terry was a hard worker until her death and her greatest joy was helping others, especially during their lowest times.

Survivors include two sons, Larry Bruce and his wife, Annette, and Ricky Bruce; four grandchildren, Connor Bruce, Alex Bruce, Patrick Bruce and Maddie Bruce; one sister, Jerry Lovett; two nieces, Wendy Tavormina and her husband, Chris, and Leslie Lemley and her husband, Shawn; one nephew, Jason Lovett and his wife, Rachel, and great-nieces and great-nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 o'clock Tuesday evening at Gamble Funeral Service - 410 Stephenson Avenue.

The funeral service will be held at 1 o'clock Wednesday afternoon in the chapel of Gamble Funeral Service conducted by Chaplain J. Keith Ferguson. Interment will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.

Remembrances: - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-9959.

Please share your thoughts about Terry and her life at www.gamblefuneralservice.com.
Published in Savannah Morning News on Mar. 26, 2019
