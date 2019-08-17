|
|
Pembroke - Reverend Terry Bruce Fairbanks On Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the age of 79, Rev. Terry Bruce Fairbanks went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Rev. Fairbanks is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandy. daughter Lori (Brad) Watson, son Steve (Debbie) Fairbanks, Brother Ronnie (Nancy) Fairbanks, sister Kathy Peck, and many loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Terry graduated from Palm Beach High School. Through many years Terry continued his education receiving a Doctorate of Theology from Liberty University in 1995. He served his country for eight years in the Maine Corp Reserves. Although his early career was working for the phone company, Terry obeyed God's calling to pastor in the Church of God. Rev. Fairbanks was a pastor for 42 years. The last two churches he presided over were the Garden City Church of God, and then the Meadowood Church of God. Terry was a wonderful pastor to everyone until his final breath.
A Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel on Sunday August 18, 2019. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday August 19, 2019 in the Chapel of the Baker McCullough Funeral Home Garden City Chapel. Those who would like to sign Terry's guestbook may do so at www.bakermccullough.com. Savannah Morning News August 17, 2019
Published in Savannah Morning News on Aug. 17, 2019