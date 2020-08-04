Terry Durrence

Terry DurrenceSavannah, GATerry Durrence, 65, passed away on Saturday, August 2, 2020. He was born July 8, 1955 to Clarence Durrence and Addie (Kennedy) Durrence. He graduated from Beach High School in May 1973 and the University of Georgia's College of Pharmacy in 1980. Terry worked for Revco, CVS, and Candler Hospital pharmacies. He was an avid supporter of the Habersham YMCA where he volunteered as a lifeguard and was active in the Leadership Club. He loved scuba diving and spending time travelling to beautiful diving locations. He was a true Georgia Bulldogs fan throughout the years.Terry is survived by his by wife, Susan Durrence; two children, Alexander Durrence and Addison Durrence, all of Savannah, GA.; twin brother Jerry (Sharon) Durrence of Savannah, GA; and sister Joy (Curt) Bridgett of Savannah, GA.Visitation will be Wednesday, August 5, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Fox & Weeks Funeral Home, Hodgson Chapel in Savannah, GA.Graveside Service will be Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 11am at Brewton Cemetery in Claxton, GA.Savannah Morning NewsPlease sign our Obituary Guestbook at